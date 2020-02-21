|
|
McARTHUR - Esther Mae Cassill, 97, of McArthur, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at her residence.
She was born July 23, 1922 in Guysville, Ohio, daughter of the late David M. and Norma Bean Bryson. Esther Mae was the widow of the late William G. Cassill.
She was a retired music teacher from Vinton County School District and was a member of the McArthur United Methodist Church. Esther Mae was the former choir and music director for the McArthur United Methodist and Hamden United Methodist Churches and was a member of the SERENO Chapter OES #128 in McArthur.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynda M. Johnson of Sun City, Arizona; son, William D. (Lori) Cassill of Hamden; grandchildren, Bryan (Heather) Cassill, Pamela (David) Bridge, Eric (Erika) Johnson and Carl Johnson and great grandchildren, Bryson Cassill, Logan Bridge, Annika Bridge and Collin Bridge.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in the McArthur United Methodist Church, 200 S. Market St., McArthur, Ohio 45651, with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Interment will be in Hamden Cemetery. Friends may call at the McArthur United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, one hour prior to the services.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Esther Mae Cassill to the McArthur United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 216, McArthur, Ohio 45651.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Feb. 25, 2020