McWilliams Funeral Home, LLC
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
(740) 384-2424
Frances Cecil Obituary
ALLENSVILLE - Frances R. "Fran" Cecil, age 84, of Allensville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at her home. She was born January 13, 1935 in Sybial, West Virginia, daughter of the late John McVey and Mary Naylor McVey.
Fran retired from the Vinton County School System, where she was employed as an aide and secretary for more than 33 years. In her earlier years, Fran enjoyed traveling with her husband, making crafts and going to the beach. She also loved cheering for her two favorite sports teams, the Vinton County Vikings and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Fran attended the Allensville Church of Christ in Christian Union.
She is survived by her children, Carla Cecil of Allensville, Charlie Cecil (Jan) of McArthur, Larry Sparr of Watkinsville, Ga., and Jessie Sechkar (Sam) of Athens; daughter-in-law, Diane Cecil of Allensville; grandchildren, Josh Cecil (Abby), Jennifer Reed (Taylor), Marie Reffitt (Richard), Ben Cecil (Shyann), David Sparr, Carly Sechkar, and Katlyn Trueblood; along with 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Paul C. Cecil, Sr.; son, Paul Cecil, Jr.; brothers, William McVey and Bob McVey; and sister, Marie Principe.
Calling hours will be Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bell Cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Oct. 30, 2019
