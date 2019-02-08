|
CHESHIRE - Frances J. Boring, 69, of Cheshire, Ohio and formerly of McArthur, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at her residence. She was born Jan. 20, 1950, and was the daughter of Betty Ruth Andrews Murphy, and the late Francis Joseph Murphy. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by children, Nanette (Adam) Ward of McArthur, Benjamin Boring and fiancee' Amy Friend of Ray; step-son Steven (Holly) Newton of McArthur; two grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Harry Murphy, Beverly (Jerry) Gee, Mary (Keith) Fee, Larry (Carolyn) Murphy, Harold (Tina) Murphy, Bonnie (Allen) Handley, Ruth (Jim) Green, Alice (Scott) Sims; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Murphy; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis E. Boring; grandson, Mark Foley; brothers, David "Butch" and Mike Murphy; sister, Starla Rae Murphy; and step-grandson, Damon Newton.
Memorial services were held Friday at Grace Baptist Church, with Pastor Sam Carmen officiating. Burial was in Radcliff Cemetery.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Feb. 13, 2019