McARTHUR - Frank "Moon" Murphy Jr., 89, of McArthur passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born Oct. 26, 1929 in Athens, the son of the late Frank M. and Elsie McNeal Murphy, Sr. Frank was married to the late Marian Eileen Harrop Murphy, who passed away in March, 2009.
Frank owned and operated McArthur Trucking, graduated from McArthur High School in 1948, and was a veteran of the United States Navy where he was on the USS Philippine Sea Aircraft Carrier as well as in the Air Force Reserves. He was a member of the McArthur Eagles Aerie #2279, the Delta Masonic Lodge #207 F&AM in McArthur, the Aladdin Temple Shrine, the Hillbilly Clan #8, and was a 32nd Degree Mason Valley of Cambridge. Frank was a member of the United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing cards, NASCAR, and the Cincinnati Reds.
He is survived by his sons, Anthony "Tony" Murphy and Scott Murphy, both of Hamden; daughter, Kelly (Terry) Williams of Delaware; grandchildren, Matthew (Brooke) Williams of Delaware, Jeremiah (Alexandria) Williams of Delaware, Stephanie (Tim) Walker of Chillicothe, Shannon Griswold of Lancaster, and Erica Robinette of Chillicothe; 11 great- grandchildren; sisters, Garnet (Gene) Engle of McArthur and Mary Morgan of Athens; brother-in-law, Bill Herron of McArthur; sister-in-law, Ottie Kirker of Trinway; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Frank was preceded in death by his brother, John "Jack" Murphy; sisters, Ann Herron and Helen Eversberg; and sister-in-law, Patricia Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 29, at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor and Rev. Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur with military graveside services being conducted by the McArthur VFW Post #5299. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m., Sunday, where a Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. and on Monday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Vinton County Courier on July 31, 2019