McARTHUR - Garnet Mae Lough, 95, of McArthur, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 18, 1924, in Athens, County, daughter of the late Walter Bush and Margretta Frost King. Garnet was the widow of the late Virgil Lough.
She formerly worked at the Atkinson Ridge Fire Towers and Lake Hope State Park. Garnet was a member of the Calvary Assembly of God and the McArthur Eagles.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara J. (Rick) Martin of Creola; sons, Larry E. (Linda S.) Martin of McArthur, Robert P. (Donna L.) Martin of Hamden and Steve Lloyd (Roberta) Martin of McArthur; eight grandchildren; several great and several great great grandchildren; son-in-law, Pat Jamison of McArthur and special care givers, Dola Powell, Dawn Bobo and Arenda Massey.
In addition to her parents and husband, Garnet was preceded in death by her first husband, Eldon Eugene Martin; daughter, Vivian Jamison; great grandchild, Aiden Howard and twin sisters, Ora and Dora.
Private graveside services will be held in Putnam Chapel Cemetery, Vinton County, with the Rev. Carl Radcliff officiating. No calling hours will be observed.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Garnet Lough to the Calvary Assembly of God, P.O. Box 461, McArthur, Ohio 45651 or the Vinton County Senior Citizens Center, P.O. Box 481, McArthur, Ohio 45651.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 8, 2020