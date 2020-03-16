|
McARTHUR - Gary D. Landman, 68, of McArthur, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 26, 1951 in Fairmont, West Virginia, son of the late Earl and Sarah Pettit Landman. Gary was married for 45 years to Deborah "Debbie" Dutcher Landman, who survives.
He was a truck driver and worked for AG ContainerTransport LLC in Columbus and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Gary was a member of the Delta Masonic Lodge #207 F&AM in McArthur, the Aladdin Shrine in Columbus and the Allensville Christian Church. He enjoyed sitting on the porch, watching football, especially The Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals. Gary's most special moments were spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Nicole "Nikki" (Michael) Hire and Sherri (Terry) Smith, both of McArthur; grandchildren, Cali and Tyler Smith, Luke, Jessica and Jake Lawhead and Owen Hire; brothers, Tom (Lara) Richards of New Braunfels, Texas and Fred Richards of Lancaster; mother-in-law, Betty Stewart of Columbus; brothers-in-law, Roger (Lisa) Stewart and Jerry Stewart, both of Columbus; sister-in-law, Becky Asher of Columbus; special friends, Bub and Chris Remy and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his father-in-law, George Stewart, his acquired parents, Bill and Jan Richards and brother-in-law, Gary Stewart.
Funeral services were held 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Danny Minton officiating. Interment was in Mt. Zion Cemetery, McArthur, with military graveside services being conducted by the McArthur VFW Post #5299. Friends called the funeral home on Sunday, from 4-8 p.m. where a Masonic service was held at 7 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Gary D. Landman to the McArthur Volunteer Fire Department, 303 W. High St., McArthur, Ohio 45651.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Mar. 18, 2020