HAMDEN - Gary Lee Gierhart, 57, of Hamden, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 21, 1962 in Circleville, son of the late Melvin Raymond Gierhart and Jerry Lee Shaw-Gierhart. Gary was married to Shayla Anthony Gierhart, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his daughters, Christina (Kevin) Hartley of Creola, and Megan Gierhart of Portsmouth; grandchildren, Becka and Mazie; sisters, Patricia (Joe) Gierhart-Fisher of Creola, and Janna Gierhart of Columbus; nieces and nephew, Robyn Fisher, Amanda Beatty (Brandon), Samuel Dague (Jennifer) Amy Gierhart, Jessica Gierhart, and Christina Gierhart; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jacob and Kaitlynn Fisher, Adrianna and Aiden Howard, Brandis and Emma Dague, Osman, Jahziel, Jonathon, Yaremi, and Sebastian Gierhart, Jasmin and Giselle Gierhart, and Vanesa Rodriguez. He will be missed by his family and friends.
No services will be held. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Aug. 14, 2019