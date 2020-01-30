|
|
HAMDEN - Gary Dale Miller, 68, of Hamden, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.
He was born Feb. 11, 1951 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late William M. Miller and Wanda Neva Jo Coleman Miller. Gary was a 1969 graduate of Wellston High School, and continued his education by attending Capital University. Following over 20 years of service, Gary retired from the United States Army. He was a former contractor, and for several years, he was part owner, along with his wife, of Michelle's Place in Hamden. Gary was a former councilman for the village of Hamden and was a member of the American Legion Post 371 of Wellston and a lifetime member of the AmVets. In his spare time, Gary always enjoyed building and tinkering around on different projects.
He is survived by two daughters, Morgan Cremeans (Eric) of Westerville and Jessica Kehler (Garrett) of Frederick, Maryland; granddaughter, Mackensie Bell; siblings, June Waugh (Fred) of Jackson, Billy Miller (Pam) of Westerville, Belinda Fox (Willie) of Jackson, and Andy Miller (Betty) of Wellston; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Linda Maerker of Hamden; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Besides his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle Dutcher Miller in 2017.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Pastor Andy Rawlins officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the Hamden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Gary's memory be given to Folds of Honor Central Ohio Chapter, 545 Metro Place South Suite 100, Dublin, Ohio 43017. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Feb. 5, 2020