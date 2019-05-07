Resources More Obituaries for Gloria Stiles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gloria Jean Stiles

Obituary Condolences Flowers ASHVILLE - Gloria Jean Stiles, 83, died on May 6, 2019, at her home in Ashville. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer.

Gloria was born on Feb. 28, 1936 in Jackson to the late Carl and Ida Mae Karr. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1953 and married Lehman G. Stiles on Sept. 18, 1954. The newlyweds moved to Austin, Texas for two years while Lehman was in the Air Force. They returned to Ohio and settled in Ashville, where they raised a family and became lifelong members of the community. Gloria was an active member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church and she retired after a long career with Columbus Industries.

Gloria never missed an opportunity to visit with family and friends, hosting countless gatherings at her home for holidays, birthdays and sporting events. She was always on the sidelines when her children were high school athletes, and she was a devoted grandmother, closely following all the activities of her four grandchildren. She was an avid sports fan and dearly loved The Ohio State Buckeyes. Having grown up on a farm, Gloria was passionate about livestock, pets and the outdoors. For years, her family owned horses and she always had a beloved dog by her side.

Gloria is survived by Lehman, her husband of 64 years; her children, Lee (Micki) Stiles and Patricia (Tim) Tosca of Ashville; grandchildren, Tyler Stiles, Tanner (Emily) Stiles, Kelsey Tosca and Benjamin Tosca; sister, Marilyn Jindra of Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her "special family" Carrie Teegardin and Warner and Kate Burns; and her terrier, Henry, who was her constant companion from the moment he joined the family.

Gloria was preceded in death by her late parents, Carl and Ida Mae, and her brothers Wendell and Wayne Karr.

Gloria expressed shortly before her death that she wanted to thank her husband, her children and her grandchildren for all their wonderful care during her illness. She also wanted to express her special thanks to her friends Nancy Bausum, Joyce Cremeans, Verna Cydrus and Pastor Laura Bickel Cavandish.

A memorial service will be held at St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church on May 11 at 1 p.m. The family will receive condolences for one hour prior to the service and invites those in attendance to join them after the service in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, Gloria requested that donations be made to the nonprofit organization Touched by Cancer, 13587 Winchester Road, Ashville, OH (TouchedbyCancerTherapies.org) or St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ashville. Published in Vinton County Courier on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries