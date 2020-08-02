Harold Robson

HILLIARD - Harold E. Robson was born on June 25, 1944 and passed away in the early morning hours of July 28, 2020.

Harold was preceded in death by his father, George Robson. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Linda Robson, his three daughters and their families, Kelly Davis (Richard), Shannon Ford (Ron) and Brooke Cordial (David).

He is also survived by his mother, Joy Himes, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Harold retired from Battelle in 2006 where he was a Master Technician and known as Robbie. Harold was an Army Reserve Veteran and lifelong member of the American Legion. He loved sports, particularly softball, the Browns and the Reds. His loving and fun demeanor earned him the nickname of Griswold, and he was always quick with an analogy. One of his favorites was - "To a blindman, a one-eyed man is King." His kindness, quiet demeanor and intelligence will be missed by all who knew him. We know that he is in Heaven - expanding his horizons.

There will not be a service, however, at a future date, the family will have a Celebration of Life event. In lieu of flowers or donuts to the family, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

Arrangements were completed by the Tidd Family Funeral Home, Hilliard, Ohio.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store