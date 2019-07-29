|
GLOUSTER - Harold Lloyd Steele, age 78, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home. He was born July 4, 1941 in McArthur, to the late Lloyd F. and Opal Harkins Steele. He graduated McArthur High School and then worked as a service technician, retiring from AMSCO. He enjoyed restoring hot rods and motorcycles and loved anything mechanical. He spent many hours in his garage tinkering. Harold also enjoyed his extensive Lionel train collection. Harold was a member of Masonic Lodge Delta 207 of McArthur for over 50 years and the Aladdin Temple of the Shrine.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ruth Carsey Steele; daughter, Kim Hatley (Bill) of Wellston; step-children, Julie Post Burnett of Sutherlin, Virginia, Kristina Post Mulligan (Tim) of Gahanna, and Chuck Post (Ali) of Hilliard; grandchildren, Michael Hatley of Naples, Florida and Mika Wilson of Jackson; and great-grandson, Morgan; as well as many extended grand and great-grand children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janie Partee.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Thursday, at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens, conducted by Pastor Jim Taylor and assisted by Mason Burnett. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service with Masonic services at noon.
Published in Vinton County Courier on July 31, 2019