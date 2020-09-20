Harry Woods 1947- 2020 Harry Woods passed away August 31, 2020 in the presence of his family and friends. He was born in Soda Springs, Idaho on March 7, 1947 to Joseph B. and Hazel (Bell) Woods. Shortly after Harry's birth, they moved back to Cheyenne, Wyoming where Harry grew up and graduated from Cheyenne Central High School.



Harry held several different jobs throughout his life, but the theatre was always the most enjoyable. He worked at the University of Kansas theatre department and then as the Coordinator for the Fine Arts Programs in the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Wyoming. It was while in Laramie, that Harry Woods the person, became Harry Woods the character. Harry was interviewed by the writers of the The Laramie Project and his experiences became a character in the play. Harry became forever a part of that production.



Harry later worked as the Managing Director for Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and completed his career as Director of the Crested Butte Mountain theatre in Colorado. Harry is survived by his sister, Elaine J. (Woods) Patterson and husband Willis of Riverton, Wyoming and his nephew Cody Patterson and wife Katie Fitzpatrick of Wamego, Kansas.



