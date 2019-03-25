McARTHUR - Hazel Ernestine Huntley, 88, of McArthur, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 23, 1930 in New Plymouth, daughter of the late Walter and Mahala Aplin Peters. Ernestine was the widow of the late Robert V. Huntley.

She formerly operated the Lake Hope State Park Boathouse for several years, was a member of the SERENO Chapter #128 OES, a member of the McArthur Presbyterian Church, and was also a member of the McArthur Eagles AERIE #2279.

Ernestine is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Rick) Brooks of McArthur; grandchildren, Nathan (Jenny Scott) Huntley, April (Shawn Stotridge) Huntley, Brandy (Josh) Casto, and Jordan Brooks; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Walter (Patsy) Peters II of Michigan; sister, Maxine Ours of Castalia, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, John Robert Huntley and Mark Douglas Huntley; granddaughter, Danielle Brooks; grandson, Matthew Huntley; brothers, Glenn and Donald; and a sister, Pauline.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 28, at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Hazel Ernestine Huntley to the Danielle Nadine Brooks Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to the Vinton County Educational Fund and mail it to the Vinton County District Office, 307 W. High St., McArthur, Ohio 45651.

Published in Vinton County Courier on Mar. 27, 2019