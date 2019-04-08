McARTHUR - Ivan Franklin Wallace, 83, of McArthur, entered heaven April 8, 2019. He was born July 2, 1935 in Jackson County, the son of the late George and Margret Nichols Wallace. Ivan was married for 63 years to Naomi Christian Wallace, who survives.

Ivan retired from the deep coal mines in Meigs County and also worked for railroads, road construction, and in the timber industry for many years prior. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America. Ivan had a strong work ethic and often worked part-time jobs in addition to his main occupation. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hunting for mushrooms, and many other outdoor pursuits. He enjoyed gardening and also raised Christmas trees at the family farm in Meigs County. He faithfully attended the McArthur Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, Ivan is survived by his children, Jeff Wallace of Grove City, Greg Wallace of Bridgewater, New Jersey, and Melissa Curtis Powell of Mesa, Arizona; grandchildren, Meghann Fraser Rice, Kaleigh Bostwick, Anna Wallace, David Powell, Michael Powell, Brandon Curtis, Jillian Curtis, Steven Wallace, Christopher Wallace, and Emily Wallace; great-grandchildren, Caroline Fraser, Jameson Fraser, Maxwell Rice, Hudson Bostwick, Hadleigh Bostwick, and Mira Powell; he is also survived by beloved sister-in-law, Nancy Wallace of Vienna, West Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by his sisters, Mary Wallace, Garnet Lacy, Elsie Manring, Leona Rogers, Ethel Atwood, Daisy Penry, and Betty Stiles; and brothers, Lester, Chester, Carl, Billy Wallace, and Russel Hill.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 11, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home, from 6-8 p.m.

The family requests that a donation be made to McArthur Methodist Church, 200 S. Market St, McArthur, OH 45651 in lieu of flowers.

These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God that you may know that you have eternal life. 1 John 5:13

I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also. John 14:3.

