Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
Jack Armstrong
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
Jack Armstrong

Jack Armstrong Obituary
WESTERVILLE - Jack L. Armstrong, 80, of Westerville, formerly of McArthur, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville.
He was born June 15, 1939 in Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Charles and Mildred Hysell Armstrong.
Jack retired after 25 years from Strawser Paving and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He played football for The Ohio State University and Woody Hayes. Jack also played for McArthur High School football, the United States Marine Corps Football Team and loved the University of Michigan football team.
Jack is survived by his sons, Brad (Robin) Armstrong of Pataskala and Todd Armstrong of Grove City; daughter, Deanna "Dee" Armstrong-McCoy of Worthington; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Marilyn Armstrong and his brothers, Richard "Dick" Armstrong and William "Bill" Armstrong.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with military honors being conducted by the United States Marine Corps and the Vinton County VFW Post #5299. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Mar. 11, 2020
