James Boucher

I was sadden to hear of Jim’s recent passing. I considered Jim a friend and Optometric colleague. Both of us being Diplomates (Jim before me) in the Cornea and Contact Lens and Refractive Technologies Section of the AAO I would look forward to meeting Jim every year at our AAO meetings to “catch up “ on things ! He was a star in our profession and a humble one at that! Jim may you Rest In Peace ! Thanks for your friendship and memories! You will be missed Stephen J Harney, OD Lowell , Ma .

