|
|
McARTHUR - James E. Hayes, 75, of McArthur, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 24, 1944 in McArthur, son of the late Raymond F. and Mary Alice Hysell Hayes. Jim was married for 54 years to Mary Essman Hayes, who survives.
He retired from AEP after 33 years and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Jim was a member of Delta Lodge #207 F&AM in McArthur, a life member of the McArthur Eagles AERIE #2279 and was a member of the McArthur VFW Post #5299. He enjoyed spending his summers at the Ohio River, and traveling to Florida in the winter.
In addition to his wife Mary, Jim is survived by his daughter, Tamara Rae (Jimmy) Dawson of Columbus; son, Curtis James (Lisa Bay) Hayes of McArthur; grandchildren, Derrick James (Dana) Dawson of Reno, Nevada, and Raymond Lee (Shelby) Dawson of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Hayden Dawson and Aubree Chowning; brothers, Ronald G. (Mary) Hayes and Raymond "Rick" (Cathy) Hayes, both of McArthur; sisters, Brenda (Brad) Graham and Linda (Joe) Allman, both of McArthur; numerous nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, John R. Essman of Beavercreek.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with military graveside services being conducted by the McArthur VFW Post #5299. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, where a Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of James E. Hayes to the .
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Vinton County Courier on Aug. 28, 2019