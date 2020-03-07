|
|
McARTHUR - James Edward Gilliland, 82, of McArthur, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 1, 1937 in McArthur, son of the late Delbert "Doc" and Viva Mae Thompson Gilliland. Jim was preceded in death by his long-time companion, the late Martha Mae Mulhern.
He was an avid sportsman, having a love for all sports, with basketball being his favorite. In 1956 he was "a star of the 1956 Vinton County Basketball Tournament," and enjoyed horse racing and Vinton County Viking Athletics. Jim was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the VFW.
He is survived by his son, Scott (Tara) Gilliland of Waverly; daughters, Debbie (Dale) Cline of McArthur and Lisa Gilliland of McArthur; grandchildren, Alexis and Addison Gilliland of Nelsonville and Jonah and Whitney Gilliland of Waverly; brothers, Gary (Sandy) Gilliland, Herb (Gloria) Gilliland, Rick (Pam) Gilliland, Mike (Charlene) Gilliland and Randy Gilliland; sisters, Judy (Ron) Phipps, Barbara Remy, Beverly (Jim) Lackey, Diana (James) Woerner, Connie (Rick) Allen and Beth Ann (Mike) Patterson; brother-in-law, Charles (Dolly) West and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and companion, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Ron, Terry, Doug and Barry Gilliland, a son and a stepson.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with military honors being conducted by the McArthur VFW Post #5299. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of James Edward Gilliland to the Vinton County Athletic Boosters, P.O. Box 293, McArthur, Ohio 45651.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Vinton County Courier on Mar. 4, 2020