|
|
NEW PLYMOUTH - James "Jim" Martin, 72, of New Plymouth, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
He was born Oct. 7, 1946 in Dayton, son of the late Robert "Bob" George and Willora Stewart Martin. Jim was married to Patti Hilt Martin, who survives.
He was the owner of Jim Martin Builder and a Vietnam Veteran of United States Navy Seabees. Jim was a founding member of Quails Forever and was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed family time and being a fun, loving grandpa.
Jim spent his time hunting, which included memorable hunting trips with friends, fishing, swimming, boating and the outdoors. We will remember him as a generous giver of his time and knowledge. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend, who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Rob (Whitney Downard) Martin of Logan, Tyfeni (Ebaen) Parnell of Logan and Tara (Josh) Carte of New Plymouth; grandchildren, Rick, Elizabeth (Josh), Kyler (Fantasia), Broc, Drake, Ambria, Kaylin, Ebaen, Jazmine, Olivia, Farah, Gabriella, Aiden, Owen, Brooklynn, Cami and Noah; great-grandchildren, Ava and a great-grandson on the way; a brother, Jerry (Renate) Martin of Kentucky; an aunt, Sharon Young of Dayton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristen Martin; a sister, Judith Martin; and a brother, Jack Martin.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur with Rev. Thomas L. Gates II officiating. Interment will be in the Martin Family Orchard Cemetery, 66181 1/2 Route 56, New Plymouth, with military graveside services being conducted by the McArthur VFW Post #5299. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, from noon until the time of the service.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Aug. 7, 2019