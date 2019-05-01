McARTHUR - Janet Elaine (Archer) Holsinger, 72, of McArthur, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster. She was born on April 24, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry L. and Betty L. (Moore) Archer.

Janet was a lady with a huge heart who loved taking care of kids, especially her grandkids. She was a foster mom for many years and sowed into the lives of many children throughout that time. She loved to sing and play the piano and was a member of the "Family of God Gospel Singers." She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, crocheting, and quilting.

She is survived by her loving family: children, Jack (Debbie) Holsinger, Ellen Holsinger, and Chris Holsinger; nine grandkids, J.D., Celesta, Dustin, Natashia, Jackie, Alaina, Christopher, Jake, and Rigdon; 14 great-grandkids; brother, Jim; sisters, Pat, Anita, and Betty Jane; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Holsinger in 2007; brothers, Delbert, Robert, and Bill; as well as sisters, Phyllis, Virginia, and June Ellen.

A funeral service celebrating Janet's life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 3, in the Zaleski Freewill Baptist Church, with Rev. John Starr officiating. Burial will follow in the Madison Township Cemetery, Zaleski.

The family will receive friends at R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, May 2.

Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, condolence, or encouragement to the family or to view Janet's online video tribute.

Published in Vinton County Courier on May 8, 2019