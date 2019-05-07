Home

HAMDEN- Janice Jo Wilbur-von Kamecke, 87, originally of Hamden, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Jan was born April 5, 1932 in Jackson, the daughter of the late Owen H. Wilbur and Margaret E. Wilbur. She graduated Hamden High School in 1950. Janice was a retired, state of Ohio licensing and taxation employee and had previously lived in Columbus, Ohio. She spent her retirement years in Marietta, GA near her son, Scott, and daughter-in-law, Jodie.
She is survived by her son, Eric Scott von Kamecke of Marietta, GA; daughter-in-law, Jodie Mannion von Kamecke of Marietta, GA; various nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Danny S. Wilbur.
Funeral arrangements are TBD. Those interested may contact [email protected]
Published in Vinton County Courier on May 8, 2019
