1/1
Jay D. Rucker
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay D. Rucker 1951- 2020 Jay Dean Rucker, 69, of Laramie, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1951 in Laramie, WY to Jack and Ruth (Orr) Rucker.

Jay enjoyed playing baseball during his childhood. During his adult life he enjoyed being outdoors camping, going to Rock N Roll concerts and participating in karate. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a kind and free-spirited man.

He retired after 35 years from the Union Pacific Railroad. He was a member of the Laramie Eagles Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janet Clawson.

He is survived by his children, Jason Rucker (Sierra Bestul) of Taylorsville, Utah and Dylan Rucker of Laramie; his grandchildren, Madisyn and Mason Rucker, and Brianna Tyser.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Harmony Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Laramie Eagles Club.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Vinton County Courier from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Harmony Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
2133 Rainbow Ave.
Laramie, WY 82070
(307)742-2479
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved