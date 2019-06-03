Home

McWilliams Funeral Home, LLC
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
(740) 384-2424
For more information about
Jean Johnson
HAMDEN - Jean Ann Johnson, 82, of Hamden, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Holzer Medical Center in Jackson. She was born Nov. 19, 1936 in Zaleski, the daughter of the late Kenneth Gerald Leach and Agnes Louise Laughlin Leach.
Jean Ann graduated from Zaleski High School with the class of 1954; she later attended Bliss Business College in Columbus. Jean Ann retired from the Vinton County National Bank, where she was employed for 35 years. In years past, she enjoyed going to horse shows, crocheting, playing solitaire, and watching her favorite TV show, Days of Our Lives. She had quite a collection of Teddy bears, at one time the count was over 2,500 different types of bears. Above all else, her family was her biggest passion. She was a member of the Hamden United Methodist Church and the Sereno Chapter #128 Order of the Eastern Star. 
Jean Ann is survived by her husband of 64 years, Frank Johnson; five sons, Kenneth (Jody) Johnson of Jackson, Kevin Johnson of Circleville, Kurtis (Linda) Johnson, Keith E. (Annette) Johnson, and Kris Johnson, all of Hamden; sisters, Janet Potter of Bradenton, Florida and Judy Souers of Akron; along with 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Jean Ann was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Savannah Johnson.
Calling hours will be Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home, Wellston, where an Easter Star service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Pastor Howard Stoneking officiating.  Burial will follow in the Hamden Cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on June 5, 2019
