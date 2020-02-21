Home

R.M. Williams Funeral Service
120 W Broadway Street
Wellston, OH 45692
(740) 384-5755
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
120 W Broadway Street
Wellston, OH 45692
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
120 W Broadway Street
Wellston, OH 45692
Jerry Eberts Obituary
JACKSON - Jerry M. Eberts, 75, of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Edgewood Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wellston. He was born on Nov. 22, 1944, in Hamden, son of the late Donald M. and Frances (Wiseman) Eberts.
Jerry was a former employee of Crownover Lumber in McArthur, but most recently served as the honorary chief foreman for AK Ready Mix in Jackson.
Jerry enjoyed play cards and visiting the Senior Center to eat lunch and fellowship. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving family: sisters, Donna McCorkle, Shirley (Jim) Boring, and Lue (Bob) Stewart, nephews, Rob (Becky) Stewart and Eric Boring; nieces Amy Hogan and Cara Dawn (William) Wellman, as well as great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Olen McCorkle, a nephew, Darren Martin; and his lifelong companion, Connie Thorne.
The family will receive friends at R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, on Friday, Feb. 21 from 4-8 p.m.
A funeral service celebrating Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the Funeral Home, with great-nephew, Braden Wellman officiating. Burial will follow in Hamden Cemetery.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of condolence, comfort, or encouragement to the family.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for the Eberts Family.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Feb. 25, 2020
