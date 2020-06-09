Jerry Fee
1942 - 2020
McARTHUR - Jerry M. Fee, 78, of McArthur, passed away Sunday, June 7, at his residence. He was born January 15, 1942, in Vinton County, Ohio, son of the late Marvin G. and Edith Harper Fee. Jerry was married for 59 years to Mary Dutcher Fee, who survives.
He was a retired former Vinton County Commissioner, serving 4 terms while in office. Jerry formerly worked for the B&O Railroad for 16 years, owned and operated Jerry's Restaurant for over 10 years and was a former Richland Township Trustee, serving several terms. He was a member of the Vinton County Democratic Central Committee, a 48-year member of the Delta Lodge #207 F&AM in McArthur, the Aladdin Temple Shrine, a 32 Degree Mason, a Clan 8 Hillbilly Shriner, and the McArthur Eagles. Jerry loved playing horseshoes and cornhole and coaching little league baseball, softball, and basketball. He was an avid hunter who loved country music and euchre and adored spending time with his loving family.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Jeff Fee of McArthur and Shawn (Carrie) Fee of McArthur; daughters, Terri (Bret) Sowers of McArthur, Kelly (Mike) Jones of McArthur and Julie (Jennifer Harrison) Fee of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Mike and Christopher Fee, Hayley Sowers, Gage (Lesley) Sowers, Tanner Sowers, Jeremiah, Emily and Keegan Jones, Kendall and Caden Fee and Lexi and Mia Norris; great grandchildren, Dakota Fee, Vance and Maren Sowers; brother, Ben Fee of McArthur and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Scott and Mike Fee; sister, Joe Anna Fee and daughter-in-law, Judy Fee.
Friends called at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, on Tuesday, June 9 from 4-8 p.m., where a Masonic service as held at 7:30 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Jerry Fee to Adena Friends of Hospice Fund, Adena Health Foundation, 9 South Paint St., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Published in Vinton County Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
JUN
9
Service
07:30 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
June 8, 2020
We are saddened to learn of Jerry's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family.
Vicki & Albert Storms
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
Jeff and family,
We are sorry for the loss of your dad. And that you have to go through this again so soon. I liked your dad, he was a good man.
Mike and Cindy Lowers
Friend
June 8, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to you all.
Rhonda Dutcher and Family
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
Jerry was a great guy, always had a laugh for you to make you feel better. He will be missed.
Chuck Boyer
Friend
June 8, 2020
Shawn and family,
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Sandy and Chester Seitz
June 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. God be with you all.
Vicki Grigsby
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
Jerry was such an awesome brother in law to me. He was loved by everyone. Mary Lou my heart grieves for all of you and I'm praying for y'all. y'all are a very special family to me and I will always cherish each and everyone of you. God bless all of you. I love y'all.....Judy Fee Hale
Judy Hale
June 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Such a very sweet kind hearted man.
Bruce n brenda Prater
Family
June 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss!
Becky Schorr
Friend
June 8, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers to family. Jerry will be truly missed !
Stephen McWilliams
Friend
June 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. He was a good man, liked to help people & also have fun. He will be greatly missed. Praying that your memories & God's comforting love bring you peace & healing. Deepest sympathy.
Michael & Kathy Sowers
Friend
June 8, 2020
In loving memory of a very good man! He was always kind and smiling. Prayers for the family.
Melissa Dever Gussler
Friend
June 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Kirt Ward
June 8, 2020
Sure did make my days go by quicker, when we worked at B.P.service station
Bonnie Floyd
June 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sam & Faith Harkins
Friend
June 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Jerame Nichols
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So very sorry for your loss Jerry was always kind, smiling and great to share a good conversation with he will truly be missed. Sending prayers to all the family
The Peck, Peoples, Porter family
Friend
June 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort during this time.
Ruth Jarvis & Dale Graves
