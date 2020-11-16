1/
Jerry L. Toops
Jerry L. Toops, 79 of Zaleski, passed away on November 12, 2020, at Adena
Hospital in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Born August 13, 1941 in Mount Sterling, Ohio, he was the son of the late
Frederick Orla and Elizabeth Ann (Carter) Toops. Jerry worked for Austin Powder
Company for 17 years. After leaving Austin Powder, Jerry and his
wife owned and operated the Zaleski General Store for 21 years.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years Letha (Webb) Toops,
his daughter Lynn Herrold of Zaleski, sons Charles "Chuck" Stutler
of Zaleski, and Eddie Toops of Florida. His twin brother Larry (Wanda)
Toops of Union Furnance, two sisters Joanne (Bill) Webb of Logan,
and Pamela (Steve) Venters of Delaware. 9 grandchildren Jerricka,
Derek, Cierra, Jody, Cody, Trint, Coen, Dustin, and Taylor.
8 great-grandkids Autumn, Kaylee, Bentley, Ben, Ayden, Paisley, and
Bella, great-great-grandbabies Lainey, and Grayson.
Besides his parents Jerry is preceded in death by his sons, Jeffery,
Jerry Jr. and Frederick Toops, 3 sisters Maridel and Melinda Toops and
Susan Givivlianni; 4 brothers Nick, Francis, John. and Russell Toops;
special nephew and niece Larry and Katria Toops, and a great grandson
Carter Stutler.
As per his wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be observed.
Arrangements were by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com



Published in Vinton County Courier from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
