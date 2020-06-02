McARTHUR - Jerry Lee Stiltner, 53, of McArthur, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 2, 1966 in Detroit, Michigan, son of the late Donald "Don" L. and Gladys Ruth Adkins Stiltner. Jerry was married for 20 years to the late Michelle Colombini Stiltner who passed away April 11, 2012.
Jerry worked for St. Francis Outreach Center in McArthur and was a small engine auto mechanic. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed cooking, grilling, and collecting Hot Wheel cars.
Jerry is survived by his son, Brendan (Caitlyn Lafferty) Stiltner of McArthur; daughter, Elizabeth "Lulu" Stiltner of McArthur; brothers, Danny (Pam) Stiltner of Sciotoville, Gary Stiltner of Sciotoville and James Colombini of McArthur; sisters, Lucille Lester of Ash Camp, Kentucky, Betty (Lavon) Newsome of Robinson Creek, Kentucky, Kathy (Mike) Stump of Grundy, Virginia, Beverly (Roy) King of Sciotoville, Leighanna King of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, Anita (Todd) Colombini of McArthur and Catherine (Chris) Baker of Wellston; mother -in-law, Brenda (Tim) Woltz of McArthur; father-in-law, Mike Colombini of Columbus and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald D. Stiltner, Tommy Stiltner and Terry Stiltner and sisters, E. Louise Newman and Denise Stiltner.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Jerry L. Stiltner to the St. Francis Outreach Center, 404 W. South St., McArthur, Ohio 45651.
Published in Vinton County Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 16, 2020.