Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
For more information about
Jo Hagerty
View Funeral Home Obituary
More Obituaries for Jo Hagerty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ellen Kinnison Hagerty

Jo Ellen Kinnison Hagerty Obituary
McARTHUR - Jo Ellen Kinnison Hagerty, 83, of McArthur, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 28, 1936 in McArthur, daughter of the late Edward Kinnison. Jo was the widow of the late Earl Edward Hagerty.
She was a member of the First Christian Church in McArthur, the Post #5299 Ladies Auxiliary and had a passionate interest in genealogy.
Jo is survived by her sons, Sean Edward (Laura J.) Hagerty of Midway, Georgia, Kevin Gerald Hagerty, of Oak Hill, and Carlin Andrew Hagerty, of McArthur; daughter, Laura Anne (Rick) Friend, of Jackson; thirteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa May Hagerty; brother, Paul Edward Kinnison and sister, Melanie Thompson Baker.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Elk Cemetery, McArthur with Judge James P. Salyer officiating. Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur on Thursday, from 6-8 p.m.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Oct. 16, 2019
