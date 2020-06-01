Joan Perry
WILKESVILLE - Joan Perry, 86, Wilkesville, passed away at her residence Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Born February 27, 1934, in Kent City, Michigan, the daughter of Guy Schrader and Vera Robertson Schrader. She was a homemaker and a member of Black Oak Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by children Deborah Darcy of Albany, Richard (Wanda) Schrader of McArthur, daughter in law Kim Perry of Albany, and Faith (Kenny) Napper of Wilkesville, Ernest (Cindy) Perry of Athens, and Timothy Perry of Wilkesville; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Delbert Perry, a son, Bruce Perry, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters. Visitation was Thursday 6-8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Funeral services were Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Burial was in Bowen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the Black Oak Free Will Baptist Church. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Vinton County Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
MAY
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
May 27, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Linda M
