McWilliams Funeral Home, LLC
126 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
(740) 384-2424
John Hagerty
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for John Hagerty
John L. "Jack" Hagerty


1926 - 2019
John L. "Jack" Hagerty Obituary
RADCLIFF - John L. "Jack" Hagerty, 92, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
He was born Dec. 16, 1926 in Radcliff to the late Andrew Joseph Hagerty and Bessie E. Molihan Hagerty.
Jack was a 1944 graduate of Wilton North High School and a veteran of the United States Navy, who served during WWII.
Jack was a Union Carpenter and land entrepreneur.
He enjoyed square dancing and was a member of St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Zaleski.
Jack is survived by his children, Diane Sheaffer (Jim) of Radcliff, Mike Hagerty (Betty) of Radcliff, Debbie Rupert (Jim) of (Wilkesville) and Angie Mitchell (Chuck McFadden) of Wilkesville; siblings, Dorothy Booth of McArthur, Dick Hagerty (Dorothy) of Chillicothe, Margie Taborn of Hamden and Carolyn Dye (Roger) of Grove City; along with nine grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Alice "Shug" Hagerty in 2016; one grandson; and six brothers and sisters.
Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston.
Funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home, with Father David Young officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be in the Radcliff Cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Feb. 20, 2019
