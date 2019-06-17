LANCASTER - John F. Murphy, 57, of Lancaster, formerly of McArthur, passed away, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster. He was born March 8, 1962 in Logan, son of the late John D. and Doris Verdene Wallar Murphy. He was married to Sarah Jane Hall Murphy, who survives, for 42 years.

Johm was a former member of the V.F.W. and Eagles in McArthur.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, John (Jessica) Murphy of Columbus and Rob (Christine) Murphy of Las Vegas, Nevada; a daughter, Massina (Brad) Hardman of Lancaster; grandchildren, Ethan, Brysten and Payton Poe, Brady, Jack, Kylie, Logan and Dylon Murphy; sisters, Linda (Mack) Bethel of McArthur, Patricia (Dave) Moody of Chillicothe; brother, Mike (Doretha) Murphy of McArthur, several nieces and nephews and his dog, Lucy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, and a nephew, Teddy Murphy.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur with Pastor Evan Saunders officiating. Interment will be at Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Published in Vinton County Courier on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary