McARTHUR - Judy Ann Fee, 53, of McArthur, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born Oct. 30, 1966 in Portsmouth, Ohio, daughter of Ralph Waldo Dever, of Minford, and the late Barbara Sue Freeman Dever. She was married for 38 years to Jeff Allan Fee, who survives.
She was the office manager for Madsen Medical in Waverly and was a member of Open Door Ministries in Chillicothe.
Judy is survived by her sons, Michael Fee, of Wellston, and Christopher Fee, of McArthur; grandson, Dakota Fee; sisters, Tammy Hale, of Minford, Betty Dever, of Minford, Tina Dever, of Hamden, Alice (Michael) Malone, of Wilkesville, and Melissa Gussler, of McArthur, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph and Ronald Dever.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 in Mt. Zion Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, on Thursday, from 5-7 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Judy Fee to the or your local Humane Society.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Mar. 18, 2020