WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA - Judy H. Neal expired Sept. 23, 2019 in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was born Jan. 3, 1928 to James and Anne Haley.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 66 years, Wayne R. Neal; daughter, Linda Haley; as well as five older and five younger siblings.
Judy resided in Jackson, from 1964 to 1988, where she was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday School and volunteering with Bible School. She was a member of the Jackson Newcomer Club, the Junior Federated Women's Club, and Roannes. She enjoyed the Tuesday morning and a mixed bowling leagues for several years.
Judy leaves a daughter, Cathy Neal of Williamsburg, Virginia; a son, Richard (Tisa) Neal of Jackson; and two grandsons, Patrick Whitaker of Jenkins, Kentucky and Benjamin Neal of Jackson.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Oct. 2, 2019