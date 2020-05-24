Judy Snyder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McARTHUR - Judy Elaine Snyder, 64, of McArthur, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home. She was born January 10, 1956 in Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of the late Paul O. Davis and Audrey R. Phillips Davis.
Judy was the former manager of Club House 93 in Wellston and was also a former employee of Meridian for several years. Judy loved the outdoors and working in her flower gardens, as was evident at her home. She also enjoyed traveling, fishing, taking care of her pets and spending time with her family. Judy was a member of the American Legion Post 371 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Peters; daughter, Lisa Snyder; grandchildren, Katelyn Cheatwood and Tommy Cheatwood; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Cheatwood. Besides her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Snyder. Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will follow with the Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the Glenroy Cemetery. For those attending, we ask that you follow the Ohio Department of Health's recommended guidelines for social distancing during this time. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Vinton County Courier from May 24 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McWilliams Funeral Home
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
(740) 384-2424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved