ALBANY - Julia Ann "Judy" Jones Garvin, 91, of Albany, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
She was born in Albany, Feb. 11, 1928, the daughter of the late John and Clara Bodkins Jones. She lived her vocation as a caregiver.
Julia is survived by children, Larry Raymond, Barbara Jean "Sis" (David) Steele, John Robert (Nettie), and Lester Max (Cherry); grandchildren, Thomas Kirk, Troy Kirk, Mary Ann (Scott) Skidmore, Myron Blansette, Guy Laeufer, John (Nickie) Garvin, Jeff Garvin, and Tiffiney (Matt) Hatem; and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Maxwell Garvin; sisters, Betty Caputo and Mary Chaney; brother, John "Bob" Jones; daughters-in-law, Pam Garvin and Alisa M. Bianco-Garvin; along with other special friends and companions.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Radcliff Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Aug. 7, 2019