Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Garvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia A. Jones "Judy" Garvin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia A. Jones "Judy" Garvin Obituary
ALBANY - Julia Ann "Judy" Jones Garvin, 91, of Albany, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
She was born in Albany, Feb. 11, 1928, the daughter of the late John and Clara Bodkins Jones. She lived her vocation as a caregiver.
Julia is survived by children, Larry Raymond, Barbara Jean "Sis" (David) Steele, John Robert (Nettie), and Lester Max (Cherry); grandchildren, Thomas Kirk, Troy Kirk, Mary Ann (Scott) Skidmore, Myron Blansette, Guy Laeufer, John (Nickie) Garvin, Jeff Garvin, and Tiffiney (Matt) Hatem; and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Maxwell Garvin; sisters, Betty Caputo and Mary Chaney; brother, John "Bob" Jones; daughters-in-law, Pam Garvin and Alisa M. Bianco-Garvin; along with other special friends and companions.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Radcliff Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.
Sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in Vinton County Courier on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now