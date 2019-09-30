|
|
HAMDEN - Kandie M. Laferty, 38, Hamden, passed away Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019, in Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.
Born May 1, 1981, in Athens, she was the daughter of Paul A. and Pamela Shafer Laferty. She was a employee of Vinton County Schools and a homecare nurse.
She is survived by her husband James Belcher, daughters Breanna and Kaylee Belcher, step daughters Sabrina and Makaila Belcher; brothers Kody A. (Amber) Laferty,
Paul A. (Terri) Laferty Jr. and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by grand parents Archie M. and Stella G. Laferty, Francine Shaffer, Jim Belcher, Aunt Joy Lynn Shaffer, nephews Eric Long, Kenneth Belcher, Hubbie Belcher and niece Jessica Belcher.
Services were Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Rev. Don Fairchild officiating. Cremation followed services. You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Oct. 2, 2019