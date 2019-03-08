Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
Karen S. Holt Obituary
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD - Karen Sue Holt, 71, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away at home on Thursday, March 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 29, 1947 to the late Sylvester Orville and Marie Lucille (Reynolds) Penrod in an ambulance on the way to the hospital in Vinton County.
Karen loved OSU Football, was a good cook, and enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jack Edward Holt; daughters, Lynn Holt and Kerri Emmons; sons, Keith (Jodi) Emmons and Kevin (Katie) Emmons; grandchildren, Caitlin Jarrell, Casey Lee Jarrell, Cassidi (Larry) Hampp, Chad Emmons, Bethany (Brady) Willis, Christina Emmons, Ashley Emmons, and Gary Emmons; and three great-grandchildren.
Karen is also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Emmons; and grandson, Bryan Emmons.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, March 11, with service following at 1 p.m., at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio 43103, with Rev. DeVon Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Lithopolis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Berger Health Foundation (Hospice), 1170 N. Court St., Circleville, OH 43113 or the , Central Office-PWAY, 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, OH 43017.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Vinton County Courier on Mar. 13, 2019
