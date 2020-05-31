McARTHUR - Kenneth Leroy Wiseman, 82, of Jackson, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Maple Hills Nursing Facility in McArthur. He was born September 1, 1937 in Oreton, Ohio, son of the late Roy Glendon Wiseman and Maggie Napper Wiseman.
Ken, a First Class Aviation Boatswain Mate, retired from the United States Navy after 22 years of service to his country. During that time, he served in the Vietnam War. Ken enjoyed traveling and collecting eagle figurines. He was a lifetime member of the D.A.V. and a former member of the Eagles in McArthur.
Ken is survived by his wife, Emma Lou Morrow Wiseman; sons, Kenneth Jr., William and Gregory; sisters, Linda Snider (Jim) of Clinton, Indiana and Betty Ann Taschler (Paul) of Findlay; sisters-in-law, Janice Morrow of Wellston and Linda Morrow of Circleville; along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Wiseman.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home.
Burial, with military honors, will follow in the Hamden Cemetery. For those attending, we ask that you follow the Ohio Department of Health's recommended guidelines for social distancing during this time. For those who wish to be there in spirit, Ken's funeral service will be live-streamed on the McWilliams Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier from May 31 to Jun. 14, 2020.