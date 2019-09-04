|
NEW MARSHFIELD - Kenneth Ray Gambill, Sr., 68, of New Marshfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. He was born Nov. 17, 1950 in Athens, the son of the late Hymon and Nora Hamilton Gambill. Kenny was married to Debra Hawk Gambill, who survives.
Kenny owned and operated Gambill Logging for over 40 years and loved trading horses.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Ray "Bo" (Christina) Gambill of New Marshfield, Charlie Gambill of Nelsonville, Scott (Staci) Gambill of McArthur, and Ryan Gambill of The Plains; daughter, Kelly Gambill of New Marshfield; grandchildren, Kendra Gambill, Mackenzie (Kasey Davis) Gambill, Timmy (Aley Maynard) Gambill, Madison Gambill, Zachary Gambill, Kennadi Gambill, and Robert McGrath; step-grandchildren, Ali Cain, Nick Jago and Josh Jago; honorary grandchildren, Huntley and Canon Jarvis; great-grandchildren, Cooper Gambill and Mayson Davis; brothers, Fred (Pearl) Gambill of Albany and Joe "BJ" (Sharon) Gambill of Cedar Bluff, Alabama; sister, Rebecca Copeland also of Cedar Bluff; special friends, Steve and Dawn Shingler of New Marshfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill and Auty Gambill; and sisters, Ruie Gay Gambill, Mary Ellen Detty, and Betty Betts.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Micah Jones of Hope Tabernacle Church of Albany, officiating. Interment will be in Alexander Cemetery, Alexander. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m., Friday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Sept. 11, 2019