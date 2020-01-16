|
ZALESKI - Larry J. Bay Sr., 74, of Zaleski, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. He was born Nov. 20, 1945 in Chillicothe, son of the late Paul B. and Violet Nixon Bay. Larry was married for 52 years to Sharon Ray Rider Bay, who survives.
He worked for McArthur Lumber and Post and was a member of the Vinton County Senior Citizens.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Laraye Ellen Bay of Baltimore, Maryland and Tracey Lee (Timothy) Harding of Lancaster; sons, Larry Joe (Jessie) Bay Jr. and Shannon Paul Bay, both of Zaleski; grandchildren, Bradley and Colin Bay, Austin (Savanah) Bay, Tomas "Tommy" (Emily) Hale, Joe (Samantha) Harding and Jordan Harding; great grandchildren, Bardlin "BB" and Jasmin; brothers, Kenneth (Becky) Bay of McArthur, and their daughter, Lisa Bay of McArthur; and Donald (Nancy) Bay of Georgia; sisters, Ruth (Charles) Jividen and McArthur and Norma (Benny) Graham of Allensville and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Bay and nieces, Melissa and Shelly.
Larry's wishes were to be cremated. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Oak Grove Cemetery, Zaleski, with Pastor David Peoples officiating.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
