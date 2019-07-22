Home

Larry V. "Dink" Harkins

Larry V. "Dink" Harkins Obituary
McARTHUR - Larry Virgil "Dink" Harkins, 76, of McArthur, passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born Nov. 6, 1942 in Vinton County, the son of Dorothy Maxine Brooks White of McArthur and the late Virgil Wilson Harkins. He was married to Vicki Maureen O'Leary Harkins, for 48 years, who survives.
He was a graduate of McArthur High School. Larry was a retired Truck Driver after many years of service, and worked for Sands Hill Coal Company, Daft Coal Co, McArthur Trucking, and Austin Powder. He was a member of Delta Lodge, F&AM, McArthur and Rio Grande Flyers Club. He was loved by his family and will be sadly missed.
Along with his wife and mother, Larry is survived by sons, John (Michele) Harkins and Vincent (Dee) Harkins, both of Columbus; grandchildren, Haley Harkins, Sarah Sanchez, Tyler Harkins, and Haley Harkins; brother, David Harkins of Logan; several nieces and nephews.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by step-father, Walter White.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25, at St. Sylvester Cemetery, Zaleski with the Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 210 W. High St., McArthur.
Donations may be made in memory of Larry Harkins to the Williams Syndrome Association, 570 Kirts Blvd., Suite 223, Troy, Michigan 48084 or [email protected]
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Vinton County Courier on July 24, 2019
