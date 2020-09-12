1/
Laura McGlaughlin
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZALESKI - Laura Bethel McGlaughlin, 100, of Zaleski, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 23, 1920, in Vinton County, daughter of the late Ernest and Rosanna Bowen Perry. Laura was the widow of the late Beryl McGlaughlin.
Since 1933, she was a member of Black Oak Church and is currently a member of Zaleski Free Will Baptist Church.
Laura is survived by her grandchildren, Devry (Stacie) McGlaughlin of Wellston and Scott (Chris) McGlaughlin of Zaleski; great grandchildren, Alicia McGlaughlin-Hickerson, Andrew McGlaughlin, Casey McGlaughlin, Kyle McGlaughlin, Amelia McGlaughlin, Hilary Colburn Benson, Kelsey Colburn, Bryce Colburn, Brianna Hardbarger and Elizabeth Hardbarger; great great-grandchildren, Silas, Annalise, CJ, Aryia and Amaya; sister, Ora Barney and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Melvin McGlaughlin; great great-granddaughter, Clara Jane Hickerson; brothers, Leslie, Lawrence, Manring, Marion, Milford and Delbert Perry; sisters, Redith Depue, Maude Wayand and Evelyn Molihan and sisters-in-law, Joan Perry and Sara Perry.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with the Rev. Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Vinton County Courier from Sep. 12 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
September 11, 2020
Prayers and Love to Devry and Scott and their families.
Duane and Kathy Molihan
Family
September 11, 2020
Love and prayers to the Devrey and Scott and their families.
Duane and Kathy Molihan
Family
September 11, 2020
Dear friend for 70 years. More like family.
Say "hi" to Melvin for me. Love you.
Dicky Harvey
Friend
September 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I am going to miss chatting with Laura she was always so sweet and kind, sending prayers to all the family ♥
Kim Peck-Peoples
Friend
September 11, 2020
Prayers, love and hugs go out to all of Laura's family. I always thought a lot of Laura and Devry and Scott were always family to me. I'm so very sorry for your loss. RIP Laura ....you're home now.
Cathy (Norman) James
Friend
September 11, 2020
Prayers to the family for there loss. Remember one thing Grandma Laura can now spread her angel wings and watch over everyone she so dearly loved. Rest in peace beautiful Lady. We will miss you. Love Fred and Debbie
Debbie and Fred Ives
September 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. So very sorry to hear this.
Jim & Connie Patterson
Friend
September 11, 2020
So very sorry for the family's loss. I remember her from my parents way back when I was a little kid and I'm 60 so that was a long time ago
Cindy Taylor
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved