Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street P.O Box 302
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
For more information about
Laurie Carter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie A. Carter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laurie A. Carter Obituary
CREOLA - Laurie Ann Carter, 50, of Creola, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her residence.
She was born May 4, 1968 in Long Island, Kentucky, daughter of Larry Carter of Sugar Grove, Ohio, and Buzena Krupka Carter of Port Washington, New York.
In addition to her parents, Laurie is survived by her sons, Tyler Baer of Creola and Brendon Carter of Port Washington, New York; brother, Scott Carter of Kings Park, New York; and stepmother, Toni Carter of Sugar Grove.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5-6 p.m. at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
Download Now