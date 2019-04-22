|
CREOLA - Laurie Ann Carter, 50, of Creola, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her residence.
She was born May 4, 1968 in Long Island, Kentucky, daughter of Larry Carter of Sugar Grove, Ohio, and Buzena Krupka Carter of Port Washington, New York.
In addition to her parents, Laurie is survived by her sons, Tyler Baer of Creola and Brendon Carter of Port Washington, New York; brother, Scott Carter of Kings Park, New York; and stepmother, Toni Carter of Sugar Grove.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5-6 p.m. at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 24, 2019