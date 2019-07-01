LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Lawrence Stephen (Steve) Tolbert of League City, Texas, formerly of McArthur, passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 29, 2019, after a brave battle with ALS.

He was born on July 5, 1952 to the late Lawrence Dwight Tolbert and Mary Elnora (Harper) Tolbert.

Steve graduated from Vinton County High School in 1970. He was married to Cheryl Jane (Wright) Tolbert on Aug. 22, 1971, and four daughters were born to that union: Lynda (George) McKendree of League City, Texas, Kimberly (Kevin) Sexton of Londonderry, and Tara Tolbert and Emily Moore, both of League City.

He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Lauren and Cory McKendree, Selena Speakman, Isaiah Ousley, Emily Bledsoe, Kiera Bledsoe, Brady Bledsoe, and Tanner Tolbert. In addition, he is survived by sisters, Carol (Steve) Fetherolf of Wellston, Suellen (Keith) Nice and Julie (Greg Hughes), both of McArthur.

Steve began his 42-year railroad career as a brakeman for the B&O Railroad in Chillicothe, and worked for Chessie System and CSX as mergers occurred. He later became a licensed engineer and conductor. In the latter part of his career, he worked on shortline railroads serving local plants out of Hamden, until his retirement in 2012.

A devoted and loving husband and father, Steve was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He played baseball and basketball in his youth and was an avid sports fan.

Steve had a strong faith in God that guided him through his struggles with ALS and helped him face his difficulties head-on with strength and dignity. He was a member of St. Christopher Episcopal Church in League City. Before transferring his membership when he moved to Texas in 2014, Steve was an active member of the McArthur Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, co-treasurer for the McArthur Presbyterian and Trinity Episcopal Joint Board, and Eucharistic minister for Trinity Episcopal Church.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Christopher Episcopal Church in League City, with Fr. Brian Cannady officiating. An additional service will be held in McArthur on Monday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, with Rev. Christine Burns officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to ALS-TX Chapter, 1213 Hermann Dr. Suite 525 Houston, TX 77004.

R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for the Tolbert Family. Published in Vinton County Courier on July 2, 2019