|
|
COLUMBUS - Leland K. Wells, age 68, of Columbus, Ohio died on Oct. 8, 2019 in Columbus of cancer. He was born July 12, 1951 to Joseph Wells and Hazel Bowen in McArthur.
He received a B.A. and later an M.B.A. from The Ohio State University. He married Cinda Smith Field on Aug. 4, 1979 at the Park of Roses in Columbus. He spent his career in I.T. and made many wonderful work friends. His hobbies included cooking for family and friends, making homemade apple butter and peach preserves, collecting fine wines, and restoring and showing vintage Mustang convertibles. He loved to travel and saw much of the world. His favorite place was Tuscany. He volunteered for 17 years at Riverside hospice with the children's bereavement group, which included making a dirt cake every July and cutout cookies at Christmas. He said his philosophy of life was "Live and help live."
He was preceded in death by his brother, Victor; and his sister, Marian (Ted) Harris.
He is survived by his wife Cinda; his daughter, Paget (Matthew) Thomas; his grandson Liam; brother, Gordon (Priscilla) Wells; niece, Lesley Wells, and nephew, Dana Harris.
There will be a celebration of his life planned in the coming weeks.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Oct. 16, 2019