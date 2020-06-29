Leslie "Red" Graves
1945 - 2020
CHILLICOTHE - Leslie "Red" R. Graves, 75, of Ray, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born January 16, 1945, in Ray, Ohio, son of the late Pearley L. and Bertha L. Tennant Graves. Red was married for 56 years to Brenda G. Gearing Graves, who survives.
He was a retired truck driver and attended Pleasant Valley Holiness Church. Red enjoyed his horses, wagons and camping.
He is survived by his sons, John "Sonny" (Tammy Lowery) Graves of Ray and Dale A. (Jaime Gillium) Graves of Ray; grandchildren, John Graves, Dale A. (Kaila) Graves, Solomon (Brittany Sims) Graves, Erica (Quinten) Hughes, Nick Cottrill and Jailyn Gillium; great grandchildren, Karson and Kinslee; brother, Dale D. (Christy Scott) Graves of Londonderry; sisters, Susie (Wilbur) Hale of Ray, Beverly Graves of Ray, Lenora (Sam) Ifon of Florida and Robin (Dwight) Lankford of Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Red was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kelly Ray Graves.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Fairview Cemetery, Vinton County, with the Rev. Jim McFadden officiating. Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, on Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in Vinton County Courier from Jun. 29 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
JUL
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of Leslies passing our condolences and prayers go out to all the family
Melvin & Linda Nickell
Friend
June 29, 2020
Erica and Quinten: So very Sorry for the loss of your grandpa. Hugs, love and prayers
Tommy and Patty Thompson
Friend
June 29, 2020
George and i always liked Red, he was a good guy. Brenda i know what you are going thru. Sending love and prayers to you and all the family.
phyllis hassey
Friend
June 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of Reds passing. Had quite a few interesting conversations with him over the years. RIP Red.
Deb Detty
Friend
June 29, 2020
I remember him coming in for breakfast to the diner in Hamden sometimes when I was in there. Nice guy.
Ronda Bivens
Acquaintance
