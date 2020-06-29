CHILLICOTHE - Leslie "Red" R. Graves, 75, of Ray, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born January 16, 1945, in Ray, Ohio, son of the late Pearley L. and Bertha L. Tennant Graves. Red was married for 56 years to Brenda G. Gearing Graves, who survives.
He was a retired truck driver and attended Pleasant Valley Holiness Church. Red enjoyed his horses, wagons and camping.
He is survived by his sons, John "Sonny" (Tammy Lowery) Graves of Ray and Dale A. (Jaime Gillium) Graves of Ray; grandchildren, John Graves, Dale A. (Kaila) Graves, Solomon (Brittany Sims) Graves, Erica (Quinten) Hughes, Nick Cottrill and Jailyn Gillium; great grandchildren, Karson and Kinslee; brother, Dale D. (Christy Scott) Graves of Londonderry; sisters, Susie (Wilbur) Hale of Ray, Beverly Graves of Ray, Lenora (Sam) Ifon of Florida and Robin (Dwight) Lankford of Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Red was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kelly Ray Graves.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Fairview Cemetery, Vinton County, with the Rev. Jim McFadden officiating. Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, on Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Vinton County Courier from Jun. 29 to Jul. 13, 2020.