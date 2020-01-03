Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
120 W Broadway Street
Wellston, OH 45692
(740) 384-5755
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Renovate Life Church of God
McArthur, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Renovate Life Church of God
McArthur, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda K. Thompson


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda K. Thompson Obituary
McARTHUR - Linda Kay Thompson, 63, of McArthur, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home. She was born on Dec. 16, 1956, in Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter of the late Earl and Frances (Manor) Longlott.
Linda attended the Renovate Life Church of God in McArthur. She enjoyed watching the Hallmark channel and collecting baby dolls. Linda was a lover of animals, especially dogs. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving family: sons, Eric and Lee Longlott; brothers, Terry (Cheryl) Longlott and Floyd Clifford; sister, Edith (Larry) Hertenstein; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Renovate Life Church of God in McArthur on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 from 11 to noon, where a funeral service celebrating Linda's life will follow commencing at noon. Pastor James Dimel will officiate, and burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery in Richmond Dale.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, condolence, or encouragement to the family. R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for Linda and her family.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Williams Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -