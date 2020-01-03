|
|
McARTHUR - Linda Kay Thompson, 63, of McArthur, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home. She was born on Dec. 16, 1956, in Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter of the late Earl and Frances (Manor) Longlott.
Linda attended the Renovate Life Church of God in McArthur. She enjoyed watching the Hallmark channel and collecting baby dolls. Linda was a lover of animals, especially dogs. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving family: sons, Eric and Lee Longlott; brothers, Terry (Cheryl) Longlott and Floyd Clifford; sister, Edith (Larry) Hertenstein; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Renovate Life Church of God in McArthur on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 from 11 to noon, where a funeral service celebrating Linda's life will follow commencing at noon. Pastor James Dimel will officiate, and burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery in Richmond Dale.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, condolence, or encouragement to the family. R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for Linda and her family.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Jan. 8, 2020