Lisa L. Jeffers

Lisa L. Jeffers Obituary
ALBANY - Lisa L. Jeffers, 54, of Albany, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her residence. She was born Nov. 21, 1964, in Athens, the daughter of the late Roger and Crystal Bayes Jeffers. She was retired from ODOT.
Lisa is survived by son, Andrew Pauley (Niki Griffith); daughter, Sara (Matthew) Pelfrey; grandchildren, Gabrielle Pelfrey, Mariah Pelfrey, and Natalie Pauley; and brother, Terry Jeffers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchild, Hayden Pelfrey.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Dr. Walt Goble officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in Vinton County Courier on Aug. 7, 2019
