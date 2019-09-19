|
|
NEW PLYMOUTH - Loretta Mae Beyer, 75, of New Plymouth, passed away Sept. 18, 2019 at Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.
Loretta was born July 7, 1944 in Hocking County to William Taylor and Jennie Stanley Taylor. She was a member of Coonville Holiness Mission; faithful church member; family was everything to her; and she loved flowers, humming birds and canning foods.
Surviving are husband of 54 years David Beyer Sr.; son William (DeAnne) Beyer of Lancaster; daughter-in-law Sandy Beyer of New Plymouth; grandchildren Cassie and Kelsey Beyer; sister Martha (Doug) Roley of Rockbridge; sister-in-law Bonnie Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
Loretta was preceded in death by parents; son David Beyer Jr.; brother Carroll Taylor and granddaughter Brittany Beyer.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. James Mathias officiating. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery in Hocking County.
Calling hours will be observed 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at the funeral home. Additional calling hours will be noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The family suggests donations to The Gideons P.O. Box 961 Logan, Ohio 43138, or Central Ohio Hospice, P.O. Box 430 Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
Letter of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Sept. 25, 2019