1/
Lori Herrold
1971 - 2020
{ "" }
HAMDEN - Lori K. (Scholl) Herrold, 49, of McArthur, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Hamden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Feb. 3, 1971 in Nelsonville, daughter of Karen Ann Harper Wing of McArthur and the late Ralph Marshal Herrold II. Lori was married to Gary Scholl, of Chillicothe, who survives.
She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother. Lori was a talented musician and songwriter, who loved singing and continued to sing until her final days. She will be missed by many.
Lori is survived by her sons, Conner (Chelsea Leach) Herrold of Hamden and Cole Robson of Chillicothe; grandchild, Jaden Herrold; brothers, Roger M. (Marie) Herrold of Smyrna, Tennessee and David M. (Melissa) Herrold of McArthur; her beloved pet and companion, Chewy and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Robson; paternal grandparents, Jack and Kathleen Herrold and maternal grandparents, Martha and Clarence Ashmore.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with Pastor Carl Radcliff officiating. Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, on Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com



Published in Vinton County Courier from Aug. 3 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
AUG
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Elk Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
